Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Tuesday:
SEOUL Dec 28 A South Korean special prosecution team investigating a political corruption scandal said it had placed the chairman of the country's National Pension Service (NPS), Moon Hyung-pyo, under emergency detention early on Wednesday.
The special prosecutor's office did not immediately provide further details but had said on Monday it had raided the home of Moon on suspicion of abuse of power.
The special prosecutor has been looking into whether Moon pressured the pension fund to support the merger of two Samsung Group [SAGR.UL} affiliates last year while he was head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which administers the NPS.
Under South Korean law, a suspect can be held under emergency arrest without a warrant for up to 48 hours.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1345 GMT on Tuesday:
DUBAI, May 30 Most Gulf stock markets rose on Tuesday, with petrochemical shares pushing Saudi Arabia up, although Qatar dropped partly because of a fresh tumble by property firm Ezdan Holding.