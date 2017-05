South Korean President Park Geun-Hye speaks during an address to the nation, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 29 November 2016. REUTERS/Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool

SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye on Wednesday appointed a special prosecutor to head an independent investigation of a corruption scandal engulfing her presidency, her office said.

Park Young-soo, who is not related to the president, was one of two veteran former prosecutors nominated by opposition parties and will lead a team of investigators looking into the case.

