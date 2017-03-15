SEOUL, March 15 South Korean prosecutors started
investigating domestic conglomerates Lotte Group and SK Group as
part of a wider probe into a graft scandal that led to Park
Geun-hye's removal from the presidency, Yonhap news agency
reported on Wednesday.
Yonhap, citing unidentified sources, said the prosecution
suspected improper dealings between Park and the two
conglomerates. A spokesman for the SK Group told Reuters the
conglomerate would cooperate with the investigation.
Lotte Group could not be immediately reached for comment.
Park has denied wrongdoing.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Hyunjoo JIn; Editing by Robert
Birsel)