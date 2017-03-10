SEOUL A South Korean protester who was injured at a rally on Friday against the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye died in hospital, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The 72-year-old man was injured at the protest against a Constitutional Court decision to remove Park from office and had been taken to hospital bleeding, Yonhap said, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)