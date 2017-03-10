Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
SEOUL A South Korean protester who was injured at a rally on Friday against the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye died in hospital, the Yonhap News Agency reported.
The 72-year-old man was injured at the protest against a Constitutional Court decision to remove Park from office and had been taken to hospital bleeding, Yonhap said, without giving further details.
(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.