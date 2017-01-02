(Repeats story first published on Dec. 30, no change to text)
By Ju-min Park and Miyoung Kim
SEOUL Dec 30 Samsung Electronics Co's
sponsorship of the equestrian-athlete daughter of a
long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye has helped to land
South Korea's top company in the center of the country's
influence-peddling scandal.
Samsung agreed last year to pay $18 million to Core Sports
International GmbH, a consulting firm controlled by Park's
friend Choi Soon-sil, who is in jail and faces charges of abuse
of power and fraud in a criminal trial that began this month.
A South Korean court has also issued an arrest warrant for
Choi's Germany-based horse-riding daughter, 20-year-old Chung
Yoo-ra - who has been the main beneficiary of the sponsorship -
for alleged criminal interference related to her academic
record, and other unspecified charges.
The sponsorship deal is being examined by prosecutors as
they try to ascertain whether Samsung, which was also funding
and chairing the Korea Equestrian Federation (KEF), sought
favors from Choi and President Park in return for funding
initiatives backed by them. In particular, they are looking at
whether favors included the National Pension Service' support
for Samsung's founding family in a shareholder vote last year.
"A crucial part of our investigation is to look into why
Samsung and the KEF supported Choi Soon-sil and her daughter
Chung Yoo-ra and transferred funds to companies set up by Choi
or involved with Choi," an official at the special prosecutor's
team told Reuters by phone. He declined to be identified because
he is not authorized to speak with the media.
Park has been impeached by parliament over her role in a
wide-ranging influence-peddling scandal linked to Choi, and now
awaits a Constitutional Court review of that decision, which if
upheld would make her the first democratically-elected South
Korean leader to leave office in disgrace.
A HORSE NAMED VITANA V
Reuters has reviewed a copy of Samsung Electronics' August
2015 contract with Core Sports to sponsor the team at a German
facility in Biblis, a small town south of Frankfurt. Neither
party announced the sponsorship.
"Samsung wishes to develop an Equestrian Team, including
overseas training of athletes to prepare for 2018 Asian Games
and World Equestrian Games," the consulting agreement says.
Samsung Electronics ended up spending about 8 billion won
($6.6 million) on the team, which went to support Chung,
according to testimony by Samsung Group's de facto head, Jay Y.
Lee, during parliamentary testimony earlier this month.
A more precise accounting, including whether some of that
funding supported her coach and fellow rider, Park Jae-hong, was
not available.
The team was meant to include six riders with 12 horses,
Samsung's contract says, but never grew beyond Chung and her
coach, according to lawmakers on a parliamentary committee
investigating the presidential scandal.
Reuters was unable to determine why the team did not expand
beyond the two riders.
Samsung's outlay included the 1 million euros ($962,000)
purchase of a horse to be used by Chung named Vitana V,
according to Lee.
He told the hearing there was a reason the group felt
compelled to fund the equestrian team, but did not say what that
was.
"I was told there were inevitable circumstances ... But I
admit that the deal was done in an inappropriate way and regret
that I didn't look into it more thoroughly," Lee testified. He
didn't elaborate further.
Chung was not available for comment and her lawyer, who also
represents her mother, did not return multiple requests for
comment. Choi, who has denied legal wrongdoing, told lawmakers
on Dec. 26 that she had not sought the sponsorship from Samsung.
Reuters could not reach Park Jae-hong for comment.
Samsung Electronics declined to comment for this story.
Sung-Kwan Park, a Frankfurt-based lawyer who was Core's
managing director, declined to discuss details of the deal when
approached by Reuters, citing attorney-client privilege.
SPORT FOR THE ELITE
Samsung Electronics' support for Choi-backed initiatives
also included 1.6 billion won to a foundation run by Choi's
niece Jang Si-ho, and another 20.4 billion won, funding shared
with the company's affiliates, to two foundations set up by a
major business lobby to support Park policies. Prosecutors say
in their indictment of Choi that they suspect that she
controlled the foundations, including choosing staff.
Jang has said the foundation she ran was established to
support young athletes and that Choi had asked her to set it up.
Her lawyer told a court hearing on Thursday that Jang put
pressure on Samsung to sponsor the foundation, but said it was
not clear that was the reason for Samsung's backing.
Lee told lawmakers Samsung's contributions to the two
foundations backing Park's initiatives were not made with any
quid pro quo expected.
Samsung's offices have been raided twice by prosecutors but
none of its officials have been charged with any wrongdoing.
The Samsung Group, which has been a major sponsor of the
Olympic Games, has also funded a range of sports in South Korea
in the past 20 years, including soccer, baseball, basketball,
and volleyball. While those sports have mass appeal, equestrian,
as in many countries, is seen as a sport for the wealthy elite -
there were just 251 registered equestrian riders in the country
in 2014, according to the KEF.
The conglomerate and its founding family have a long-term
relationship with the sport. The 48-year-old Lee, grandson of
the group's founder, is an accomplished horseman and represented
South Korea at international events, winning medals in various
competitions in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
FAKE DOCUMENTS
In 2010, Samsung pulled out of sponsoring the KEF only to
return to the sport in March 2015 when Samsung Electronics
President Park Sang-jin took over the chairmanship of the KEF.
That was at a time when the KEF was being accused by
lawmakers and local equestrian federations of granting Chung
undue favors, including selection to the national team, because
of her mother's perceived influence with Park.
In 2014, Chung was labeled the "Equestrian Princess" by
South Korean media, though she partially answered her critics by
winning a group dressage gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games.
The KEF declined to comment, citing the ongoing
investigation by prosecutors.
Park Jong-so, a veteran rider and former national team head
coach, said many in the country's equestrian community were
puzzled when Samsung resumed its leadership of the federation.
Samsung gave 2.6 billion won to the KEF between resuming the
sponsorship and August this year, according to a document it
filed to parliament and shown to Reuters by a lawmaker.
The country's culture ministry, which oversees sports, said
in a December audit report that the KEF signed fake documents
provided by Chung to excuse her absences from high school and
gain credit for volunteer activities she never did.
The saga has left equestrian sports in South Korea in a
state of flux. Some local media have reported that Samsung has
canceled the contract with Core, which has been renamed Widec
Sports GmbH. Samsung declined to comment.
Hwang Young-shik, who won two 2014 Asian Games gold medals,
including one with Chung in the group dressage, and now trains
young riders at his own farm, said the whole saga has been
embarrassing for the sport in South Korea.
"Young riders are frustrated over this," he told Reuters,
adding that everyone in the equestrian world now "knows who
Chung Yoo-ra is."
