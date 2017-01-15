SEOUL Jan 15 South Korea's special prosecutor
on Sunday delayed a decision on whether or not to seek a warrant
to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee, who was
questioned on bribery suspicions in an influence-peddling
investigation.
"Today we plan not to decide whether to seek an arrest for
Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee," the special prosecutor's office said
in a text message. It did not elaborate.
The special prosecutor had said on Friday it would make its
decision by Sunday.
Lee was questioned for 22 hours before leaving the special
prosecutors' office in Seoul on Friday as part of their
investigation into a corruption scandal that led President Park
Geun-hye to be impeached by parliament.
A court is deciding whether to uphold or overturn the vote.
