SEOUL Jan 20 South Korea's special prosecutor's office said on Friday it has summoned a Samsung Electronics Co Ltd executive for questioning amid a widening graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.

The office said it had summoned Executive Vice President Hwang Sung-soo for questioning at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Friday, adding he was classified as a witness. It did not elaborate.

