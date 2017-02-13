SEOUL Feb 13 Samsung Group leader Jay
Y. Lee appeared at the South Korean special prosecutor's office
on Monday for questioning as part of a wider investigation into
an influence-peddling scandal that could topple President Park
Geun-hye.
Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's top
conglomerate, has been identified as a suspect on suspicions
that he paid bribes to Park's friend, Choi Soon-sil, to pave the
way for a controversial 2015 merger of two Samsung affiliates.
"I will once again tell the truth to the special
prosecution," he told reporters.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)