SEOUL, March 17 A South Korean court said on
Friday it is reassigning the bribery case of Samsung Group
chief Jay Y. Lee to a different judge.
A court official said which judge would take the case had
not been decided and she did not comment on the reason for the
reassignment.
An opposition lawmaker on Thursday voiced suspicion that the
father-in-law of the judge initially assigned to the case
provided financial support to Choi Soon-sil, a key confidant of
former President Park Geun-hye.
Lee was indicted by a special prosecution team in February
on several charges including paying bribes to a company and
foundations backed by Choi to curry favour.
A court spokesman told Reuters on Thursday the lawmaker's
accusations were not true.
Lee, whose trial began on March 9, and Samsung have denied
wrongdoing.
Park was dismissed as president by the Constitutional Court
on Friday last week.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Robert
Birsel)