Jay Y. Lee, center, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, arrives to be questioned as a suspect in bribery case in the influence-peddling scandal that led to the president's impeachment at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ahn Young-joon/Pool

SEOUL South Korea's special prosecutor has not yet decided whether to seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee, a spokesman for the investigation team said on Thursday.

An investigation of Lee is underway, and a decision on an arrest warrant will not be made until Thursday's investigation is completed, said Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for the special prosecutor's office.

The 48-year-old executive was named a suspect and summoned for questioning early on Thursday.

Prosecutors are trying to determine if payments of about 30 billion won ($25 million) Samsung made to the foundations and a business backed by a confidant of President Park Geun-hye were connected to a 2015 decision by the National Pension Service to back a controversial merger of two Samsung Group companies.

($1=1,181.9000 won)

