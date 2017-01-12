SEOUL Jan 13 Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee
will leave the South Korean special prosecutor's office shortly
on Friday morning after being questioned for more than 20 hours
on bribery suspicions in an influence-peddling scandal involving
President Park Geun-hye, Yonhap News Agency reported.
The special prosecutor's office has been investigating
whether Samsung provided 30 billion won ($25.28 million) to a
business and foundations backed by Park's friend in exchange for
the national pension fund's support for a 2015 merger of two
Samsung affiliates.
Lee was named a suspect on Wednesday and summoned Thursday
morning for questioning. Lee will head home, Yonhap said.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Chris Reese)