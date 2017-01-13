Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee is surrounded by media as he leaves the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea, January 13, 2017. Kim Do-hoon/Yonhap via REUTERS

SEOUL South Korea's special prosecutors' office said on Friday it will decide "soon" whether to seek a warrant to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee, who was questioned for more than 22 hours over suspicions including bribery.

Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for the special prosecutors' office investigating the influence-peddling scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye, said Lee would not be summoned for questioning again.

He said Jay Y. Lee had denied some of the suspicions against him but had admitted to others. The spokesman declined to elaborate.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Paul Tait)