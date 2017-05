The National Assembly is seen through a sculpture installed by protesters bearing a message that reads ''Impeachment'' ahead of impeachment vote in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korean members of parliament entered the main chamber on Friday for a scheduled vote to impeach President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal that fuelled massive calls for her to step down.

The motion, backed by opposition parties, needs at least 28 members from Park's Saenuri Party for the two-thirds majority needed to pass.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park, writing by Jack Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)