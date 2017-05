FILE PHOTO: Park Geun-hye speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday summoned ousted leader Park Geun-hye for questioning about a corruption scandal that led to her dismissal as president last week, the office said.

Park had been summoned to appear for questioning at 9.30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on March 21, the prosecutors' office said in a mobile text message to media.

(Reporting by Christine Kim and Se Young Lee)