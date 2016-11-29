North Korean missile flew about 500 km - South Korea
SEOUL A missile launched by North Korea on Sunday flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles) and was believed to have landed in waters off its east coast, South Korea's military said.
WASHINGTON The United States' alliance with South Korea has lasted decades and remained strong through multiple changes in leadership in both countries, a White House spokesman said on Tuesday when asked about the political turmoil in Seoul.
"The strength of that alliance has persisted through Democratic and Republican administrations in the United States, and that alliance has persisted through different administrations in the Korean presidency as well," spokesman Josh Earnest told a news briefing.
"The security relationship between the Republic of Korea and the United States is substantial and so important that it supersedes political relationships."
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Eric Walsh; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
SEOUL A missile launched by North Korea on Sunday flew about 500 kilometers (310 miles) and was believed to have landed in waters off its east coast, South Korea's military said.
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan At least 20 Afghan policemen were killed in Taliban ambushes in south central Afghanistan, officials said on Sunday, as security forces sought to dislodge insurgents in multiple districts.