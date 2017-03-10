Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
SEOUL The United States looks forward to a "productive relationship" with the next South Korean president, a U.S. embassy spokesman said on Friday following the removal of President Park Geun-hye from office over a corruption scandal.
"The United States continues to be a steadfast ally, friend, and partner to the Republic of Korea," the spokesman told Reuters. "Ultimately, it is a domestic issue for the people of Korea to decide through their democratic process and we respect their decisions".
The United States has 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea.
(Reporting by James Pearson; Editing by Robert Birsel)
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.