Protesters chant slogans during a rally demanding the impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 9, 2016. The sign reads ''Arrest Park Geun-hye''. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's parliament on Friday started voting on an impeachment motion against President Park Geun-hye, who is engulfed in a corruption scandal that has fuelled calls for her to step down.

The opposition-backed motion, which requires at least 200 of the 300 members of the single-chamber assembly to impeach Park, is expected to be approved. The result of the vote is expected after about an hour.

