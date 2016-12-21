Choi Soon-sil, a long-time friend of South Korean President Park Geun-hye who is at the center of the South Korean political scandal involving Park, attends her first court hearing in Seoul, South Korea, December 19, 2016. Korea Pool/via REUTERS

Choi Soon-sil, a long-time friend of South Korean President Park Geun-hye who is at the center of the South Korean political scandal involving Park, arrives for her first court hearing in Seoul, South Korea, December 19, 2016. Korea Pool/via REUTERS

A supporter holds a portrait of South Korean President Park Geun-hye during a protest opposing her impeachment near the constitutional court in Seoul, South Korea, December 17, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL A South Korean court has issued an arrest warrant for Chung Yoo-ra, the daughter of President Park Geun-hye's friend, Choi Soon-sil, who is in custody and on trial in an influence-peddling scandal that led parliament to vote to impeach Park.

Lee Kyu-chul, a spokesman for South Korea's special prosecutor's office, told a news conference on Wednesday they would be asking for the cooperation of German prosecutors to arrest Chung, who they believe is in Germany.

Chung faces several allegations, including obstruction of justice, Lee said. Lawyers for Chung could not be reached immediately.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Christine Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)