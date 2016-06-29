SEOUL, June 29 South Korea's agriculture
ministry on Wednesday confirmed that a case of swine fever had
been discovered on a hog farm on the southern island of Jeju,
the first in the country since 2013.
Testing confirmed so-called 'classical' swine fever, also
known as hog cholera, had been found on the farm, the ministry
said in a statement on Wednesday.
A ministry official who declined to be identified said the
disease, which is highly contagious among swine but harmless to
humans, was unlikely to be widespread as other regions have
vaccinated pigs against it.
The ministry statement said Jeju had stopped vaccinating
against the fever nearly two decades ago.
Some 400 hogs have already been slaughtered in the wake of
the discovery, with another 4,700 to be culled as a further
precaution, the ministry official said.
Earlier this year, Asia's fourth-largest economy found fresh
cases of foot-and-mouth disease on hog farms. But another
ministry official on Wednesday said no new discoveries had been
reported since March.
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Joseph Radford)