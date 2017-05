South Korean President Park Geun-hye (C) presides over the National Security Council at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the Presidential Blue House and released by Yonhap on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Presidential Blue House/Yonhap

SEOUL If South Korea develops nuclear weapons in response to North Korea's fourth nuclear test it would be breaking its "promise" with the world, South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Wednesday.

South Korea is in discussion with China regarding a draft U.N. Security Resolution in response to North Korea's January 6 nuclear test, Park said in response to a question at an annual news conference.

