SEOUL, July 2 Credit ratings agency Moody's on
Thursday said South Korean banks were at risk from a growing
number of so-called marginal companies with an extremely high
debt burden at a time of worsening profitability in key sectors.
"The increase of marginal companies is credit negative for
Korean banks and we expect large corporate loan exposures in
structurally declining sectors to pose a significant risk to
asset quality," Moody's Investors Service said in a report.
In South Korea, the number of marginal companies - those
whose operating income did not cover interest expense for three
consecutive years - has increased every year since data
compilation began in 2009, a central bank report showed this
week.
As of the end of 2014, 15.2 percent of South Korean
companies subject to outside auditing were marginal companies,
up from 12.8 percent in 2009, according to the Bank of Korea's
financial stability report published on Tuesday.
"The greatest risk is from loans to the shipbuilding, steel
and shipping sectors, where the number of marginal companies
increased last year despite ongoing restructuring efforts led
sometimes by policy banks," Moody's said.
The report came as the country's central bank chief has said
the effect of monetary policy easing on boosting growth in
Asia's fourth-largest economy would be limited without
restructuring of the corporate sector.
"Although macro-economic, monetary and fiscal policies are
necessary, structural reforms are important for the country to
achieve sustainable growth," Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol
told a news conference, when explaining an interest rate cut on
June 11 to a record low of 1.50 percent to support economic
growth.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Additional reporting by Christine
Kim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)