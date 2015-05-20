SEOUL May 20 South Korea's Hanwha Group, vying
for one of two rare duty free licences up for grabs in Seoul,
argues that its gold-toned skyscraper is the perfect draw for
Chinese tourists, who have cemented South Korea's place as the
world's duty free capital.
Rival bidder Shinsegae vows to turn its downtown
department store, an 85-year-old landmark, into a giant duty
free emporium, as the biggest players in South Korean retail
battle for rights which some of them estimate could generate as
much as 2 trillion won ($1.84 billion) in annual revenue each.
In all, seven South Korean retail groups are on the hunt for
the first two new licences for major companies to operate duty
free shops in downtown Seoul in 15 years.
While most bidders are relatively new to duty free and stand
to miss a prime opportunity if unsuccessful, the stakes are
highest for Samsung Group unit Hotel Shilla,
analysts said.
"Considering Shilla's request to expand their current Seoul
duty free location hasn't been approved for several years,
Shilla might feel a stronger need for a new licence than its
competitors," Yuanta Securities Korea analyst Park Sung-ho said.
An influx of Chinese tourists has made duty free a bright
spot in an otherwise gloomy South Korean retail industry
squeezed by a sluggish economy and the rise of online shopping.
While department store sales shrank 1.6 percent in 2014,
duty free sales have doubled since 2010, to $7.9 billion last
year.
Chinese tourists accounted for about 70 percent of South
Korean downtown duty free spending last year, up from around 15
percent in 2011, according to Lotte Shopping's Lotte
Duty Free, the world's No.4 operator.
But competition is intensifying, with a weak yen luring
Chinese tourists to Japan, and the world's largest duty free
shop opening last year on China's Hainan island.
In response, South Korean authorities have staged an all-out
contest for the two new Seoul licences, with bid submissions due
June 1 and winners, to be judged using a 1,000-point scoring
system, to be announced as early as July.
Hotel Shilla, the No.6 global player, and Hyundai
Development Co Engineering & Construction, have
teamed up to propose the country's biggest duty free shop,
within a train station, with parking for 100 tour buses.
Hyundai Department Store has offered its
department store in the high-end Gangnam area, its biggest
money-maker. It has also joined with smaller firms, a strategy
which could score it points.
SK Group, the country's third-biggest conglomerate, has
proposed Dongdaemun, Seoul's clothing manufacturing hub and
another hot shopping spot, for its site. Lotte, which has three
downtown Seoul duty free stores, and clothing-and-retail company
E-Land Group, are also mulling separate bids.
($1 = 1,088.2800 won)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Stephen Coates)