* Lotte World Tower to reach 1,821 feet on 2016 completion
* Glitches at giant mall nearby alarm safety-obsessed public
* Rents cut at upscale complex after visitors nearly halved
* Faith in big business shaken by fatal accidents, scandals
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, March 13 At 92, the man who built South
Korea's biggest retail empire is finally making his mark in the
Seoul skyline as the country's tallest tower takes shape - just
as public faith in corporate giants crumbles into safety fears
and mistrust.
Shin Kyuk-ho first envisioned a landmark for Lotte Group 28
years ago, when family-run conglomerates, or 'chaebol', like his
led the rise of South Korea's economy. Now the plan to build the
world's sixth-tallest skyscraper by 2016 is marred by teething
troubles at a newly opened mall and leisure complex at its foot:
Visitor numbers have nearly halved, forcing Lotte to cut rents.
It makes no difference that Shin is one of South Korea's
most successful businessmen and that Lotte has no record of
major safety blemishes. After a ferry sinking last year that
killed 304 people, South Koreans were shocked into a mood of
zero tolerance for safety lapses, and the scale of the 3.7
trillion won ($3.3 billion) Lotte World Tower project is matched
by the level of public scrutiny.
Korea's safety obsession comes as many also become less
forgiving of the still-dominant chaebol, sensing a high-handed
approach towards customers and investors. In a case that spurred
resentment, the daughter of Korean Air Lines'
chairman gained widespread scorn - as well as a jail sentence -
over a "nut rage" incident, after demanding a taxi-ing jet
return to its gate over the way she was served nuts.
"Many people think this place is dangerous. Safety is a
concern here," said Choi Dong-joon, a 33-year-old shopper and
resident of Jamsil, an affluent district near the ritzy Gangnam
area where the upscale Lotte World Mall opened last October,
hosting retail names from Hermes to Celine. "I only came because
they have some luxury brands that you can't find elsewhere."
As the tower climbs towards its planned 555-metre height
(about 1,821 feet), glitches have been found at the giant,
six-storey mall next door that would be standard in any major
new construction. Still, safety concerns have been magnified
over issues as minor as water seepage from an aquarium or
vibrations in one multiplex movie theatre caused by speakers in
another.
Local and overseas construction and aquarium experts told
Reuters the issues at the 4.6 million square foot mall - an area
nearly as big as the Vatican - along with the three fatalities
recorded so far in the tower's construction, wouldn't be
considered unusual elsewhere. Seoul city authorities nonetheless
ordered the temporary closure of both aquarium and cinema after
the minor flaws came to light last December.
Lotte is the country's fifth-largest chaebol, guided by Shin
to annual revenue of more than $70 billion nearly half a century
after he founded now-listed Lotte Confectionery
selling chewing gum.
"Lotte World Mall is seeing difficulties as sensitivity
about safety has been heightened, and the negative perception
appears partially amplified by existing anti-chaebol sentiment,"
said Cho Myung-hyun, vice-dean of Korea University Business
School.
'WORLD-CLASS'
The planned 123-storey Lotte World Tower - construction has
now reached the 99th floor - was designed by architecture firm
Kohn Pedersen Fox citing inspiration from traditional Korean
pottery and calligraphy brushes. It will host office space,
upscale apartments, a six-star hotel and even an art gallery
near its summit.
"Only a few ancient palaces are shown to foreign visitors
now," Shin once said of the tower. "We need a world-class
landmark to attract them."
While the tower is due to be completed in 2016, the adjacent
mall opened close to an existing Lotte theme park last October
with 100,000 visitors a day, now down to 58,000, the company
said. With no immediate recovery in visitor numbers in sight,
Lotte is now offering a 30 percent discount for retailers on
rent due for the past five months.
"We have changed leadership, set up a safety command centre
and now receive instant messages from the chief executive down
to take immediate measures for the smallest incidents, including
when a puddle is found or a customer trips," said Choi Kyung-in,
a managing director of Lotte World Tower and Mall operator Lotte
Corp told Reuters.
The aquarium and cinema glitches have been fixed, Lotte
said, but both attractions remain shuttered. A Seoul city
administration official said it will review Lotte's findings but
has not set a date for possible reopenings.
On the mall's fifth floor, Sung Myung-yong, manager of a
Korean restaurant, is trying to be optimistic.
"Daily sales probably hit bottom in early February, but
things are looking up," she said. "Things are not as bad as
media make it seem."
($1 = 1,123.3900 won)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Kenneth Maxwell)