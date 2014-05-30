SEOUL May 30 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
on Friday said President Woo Nam-sung will
relinquish his role as head of the company's system chips
business due to personal reasons.
Samsung's system chips business supplies mobile processors
for Apple Inc's iPhones and iPads as well as the South
Korean company's own Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
A Samsung spokeswoman said the change, effective June 1, is
unrelated to performance and that Woo would remain with the
company without specifying his future capacity.
She declined to comment on reports in local media that Woo
had health problems that made it difficult for him to run the
system chips business, forcing the change.
President Kim Ki-nam will oversee all of the company's
semiconductor business from June 1, including the memory and
system chip businesses, the company said.
