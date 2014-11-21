SEOUL Nov 21 Investors are challenging the
unilateral decisions made by South Korea's biggest family-run
firms, putting pressure on the chaebols that form the backbone
of Asia's fourth-largest economy to take their interests into
consideration.
This week, investor backlash led Samsung Heavy Industries
and Samsung Engineering, affiliates of
Samsung Group, to abandon a $2.5 billion merger.
Investor anger at a $10 billion property purchase by a
consortium led by Hyundai Motor also triggered a
rare share buyback by the automaker and its affiliate Kia Motors
this month.
Investors have long complained that chaebols often put the
interests of their founding families, who only hold small stakes
in affiliates, before their own. Now these majority shareholders
are fighting back.
"Korean chaebols haven't been very sensitive to shareholders
but they are learning the hard way," said Kim Sang-jo, head of
activist group Solidarity for Economic Reform that uses its
minority stakes in major firms to push for better governance.
"They were confident they could do things their way but now
they have to be more cautious," he told Reuters.
The chaebols' apparent disregard for shareholder value is
among the reasons Seoul-listed stocks trade at a discount to
peers abroad, and investors are fed up, analysts say.
In the case of the Samsung units, shareholders said they saw
little value in the deal. Analysts said the merger was aimed at
streamlining Samsung Group to make it easier for the heirs of
ailing and elderly chief Lee Kun-hee to split the business.
"Korean chaebols should put themselves in the shoes of
shareholders," said Park Yoo-kyung, a director for
Netherlands-based APG Asset Management which owns shares in
Samsung units. "They can't sacrifice investors for the sake of
the deal."
Hyundai Motor Group recently faced similar investor backlash
after affiliates bid three times the appraised price for a Seoul
property to house its headquarters. After their
stocks plunged, Hyundai and Kia announced buybacks.
As shareholders become more bold in pursuing value, chaebols
will have to pay them more attention.
"The scrapping of the Samsung merger will be a good
reference for controlling shareholders when they make
decisions," said a Seoul-based fund manager who declined to be
identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
($1 = 1,116.1500 Korean won)
(Additional reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)