By Hyunjoo Jin and Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, April 29 The operator of the South Korean
ferry that capsized and sank this month with the loss of about
300 lives was apparently being squeezed by competition from
budget airlines and had to increasingly rely on its cargo
business.
The Sewol ferry sank on a routine voyage south from the port
of Incheon to the holiday island of Jeju on April 16.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the accident
but media has reported that the ship was overloaded with cargo
and it may have been poorly stowed.
The ship was carrying 476 passengers and crew and had a
capacity for 956.
The Korean Register of Shipping, which tested and certified
the Sewol, stipulated that it should be loaded with no more than
1,070 tonnes of cargo and passengers combined.
It is not clear how much cargo it was carrying. Prosecutors
have said determining the weight of the cargo is a key part of
their investigation because of suspicion of overloading.
Financial records of the operator, Chonghaejin Marine Co.,
show cargo had become an increasingly important part of its
income in the years since budget airlines stated winning over
large numbers of travellers.
"Chonghaejin faced an uphill battle against budget carriers,
which led to an shrinking number of ferry passengers," said Kim
Gilsoo, a professor in shipping management at Korea Maritime
University.
"In contrast, increased shipments of agriculture products
from Jeju island to Seoul led to increased cargo demand."
Passenger revenue at Chonghaejin dropped 31 percent last
year from the 2008 level, when competition from budget carriers
was low, while cargo revenue jumped 64 percent in the same
period, according to company filings to the stock exchange.
CHEAP TICKETS
The cargo business is the company's biggest earnings
generator, accounting for 60 percent of Chonghaejin's total
revenue in 2013, the filings showed.
Chonghaejin started services on the route from Incheon, near
Seoul, to Jeju in 2003. But the number of passengers dropped for
the first time in 2009, when budget carriers sharply the number
of passengers they were carrying.
The cheapest budget air fare is 40,500 won ($39) for a
one-way ticket to Jeju on a weekday. The ferry cost 71,000 won
($68)and took 12 hours longer than the flight.
The number of people going from Seoul to Jeju by plane
jumped 72 percent from 2008 to last year, to 12.2 million. The
number going by ship dropped 7 percent to 118,717, port and
airport data showed.
The company reported a 785 million-won operating loss last
year as it battled rising costs.
Chonghaejin chief executive Kim Han-sik appeared to the
prosecutors' office on Tuesday for investigation.
Reuters made calls to several company officials but no one
was available for comment.
The Korea Shipping Association (KSA) and coastguard, which
are responsible for checking ships are meeting cargo loading and
stowing guidelines, are also being investigated.
The KSA, whose head offered to resign at the weekend,
declined to comment, citing the investigation.
The Sewol's captain and other crew have been detained on
negligence charges. Lee was also charged with undertaking an
"excessive change of course without slowing down".
($1 = 1041.5000 won)
(Additional reporting by Kahyun Yang, Sohee Kim, Jungmin Jang
in SEOUL, and Keith Wallis in SINGAPORE; Editing by Robert
Birsel)