* 70 pct of Geoje Island's population relies on shipbuilding
* As orders dry up, job losses of 20,000 loom - officials
* Govt seeks restructuring, asset sales to stave off
collapse
* Korea wants to protect high-tech expertise from going
offshore
By Joyce Lee
GEOJE, South Korea, June 1 Geoje Island, off the
southeastern tip of the Korean peninsula, appears as prosperous
as ever: foreign cars cruise the streets, young mothers pushing
strollers converge on coffee shops, and workers on motorcycles
pour into bustling shipyards.
It is what comes next that worries people in Geoje, the
world's largest producer of ships by tonnage.
South Korean shipbuilders are facing their biggest ever
crisis, with mass layoffs expected later this year as finished
vessels leave the shipyards and few new orders come in.
"We've never had a serious downturn - ever," Kim Hyeon-gyu,
director of Geoje's main industrial park, said on the sidelines
of a public hearing to discuss looming layoffs.
Because it takes about two years to build a ship, Geoje's
docks are still busy. But without a major uptick in orders by
September, which looks unlikely, 20,000 shipbuilding jobs in
Geoje will be lost by March, city officials say.
Some 70 percent of Geoje residents rely for a living on
shipbuilding, an industry that for four decades was a key engine
of South Korea's export-driven growth and still employs about
200,000 across the country.
Now, a global slump in trade and commodities, plus rising
competition from China, is forcing Geoje to find ways to ease
its dependence on the shipyards.
"Past strong shipbuilding growth made us lax in finding ways
for the tourists to spend money here instead of driving
through," said Kwon Min-ho, the mayor of Geoje, which is
building a 424-room resort as part of a plan to expand its
tourist infrastructure.
HEAVY LOSSES
But the shift is painful.
Subcontractors at the massive Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd
yards in Geoje and at Hyundai Heavy Industries Co
Ltd in nearby Ulsan are especially hard-hit.
"The number of subcontractors going out of business has
exploded this year," said Kim Dong-sung, an official with a
lobby group representing them. "Unpaid wages and bonuses plus
20-30 percent pay cuts are now seen as the norm."
In the first quarter of this year, South Korea's total
shipbuilding industry landed just eight orders totalling 171,188
CGT (compensated gross tonnage).
That compares with 68 ships totalling 2,886,589 CGT in the
same period last year and roughly 100 per quarter during a
2003-2008 industry boom that saw massive capacity expansion.
The legacy of those boom days is still apparent, even as
activity slows.
Geoje's gross regional domestic product exceeded $50,000 per
person in 2013, nearly double the $27,214 national average in
2015, according to the Bank of Korea.
A short drive from traditional fishing villages and the
massive shipyards stand smart apartment blocks resembling those
of Seoul's well-to-do suburbs. The island's 270,000 residents
include 14,800 foreigners mainly working in the shipyards as
shipowner representatives or workers, giving Geoje's city centre
a cosmopolitan feel.
"Business is alright near tourist spots, but it has slowed
down in downtown stores," said Lee Mi-eun, owner of a large beef
rib soup restaurant near one of Samsung's shipyards. "People ask
for lower-priced menus, come in smaller groups."
Shipbuilding here was largely spared the state-driven
restructuring many other South Korean industries went through
during the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis as it earned valuable
dollars and had years of orders in place.
While in the aftermath, some shipbuilders were bankrupted or
sold, and Daewoo Shipbuilding was bailed out by a state-run
bank, industry heavyweights built a dominant position against
European and Japanese rivals.
More recently, as orders for traditional ships dried up or
moved to China, Daewoo, Samsung and Hyundai - the world's three
largest shipbuilders - bid aggressively to build complex,
expensive offshore oil and gas facilities.
That kept the yards humming but cost overruns and delays led
to combined net losses of $4.9 billion for the three giants in
2015.
Under prodding by Seoul, shipbuilders have been shedding
assets and cutting staff and wages in hopes of riding out the
downturn.
Clarksons Research previously said it expects global
commercial ship orders to begin resuming some time around late
2017, with a full recovery only emerging in 2020.
Seen as "too-big-to-fail", the government is looking for
ways to shore up the solvency of state-run creditor banks in the
event that they need to step in to save one of the giant
shipbuilders before then.
Cho Hyun-woo, planning manager at the Daewoo Shipbuilding
workers' union, said restructuring should not cut so deeply that
the industry loses expertise it has developed for high-end
structures, which it should bid on once demand returns.
"If you kill the technology that can make these ships when
they are ordered en masse starting 2018, it's painfully obvious
the technology will go to China or Japan," he said.
($1 = 1,181.1300 won)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Lincoln Feast)