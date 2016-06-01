SEOUL, June 1 The lead creditors of two of South
Korea's biggest shipbuilders have provisionally approved plans
by Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy
Industries to raise up to $4.2 billion in asset
sales and cost cuts, people with knowledge of the plans said on
Wednesday.
The fund-raising moves come as a downturn in the global
shipbuilding industry, depressed by a drop in orders from the
oil industry because of lower crude prices, push the firms into
heavy losses. The world's top three shipbuilders, all South
Korean, reported combined net losses of $4.9 billion in 2015.
Two people with direct knowledge of the matter said Hyundai
Heavy's lead creditor, KEB Hana Bank, has provisionally backed
the firm's plans to sell up to 2.7 trillion won in non-core
assets by 2018 and save up to 800 billion won in costs, if
needed, to cut debt.
The people declined to be identified as the plans were
confidential and subject to change.
According to plans Hyundai Heavy submitted to the bank, it
could raise up to 1.5 trillion won by selling real estate and
stock holdings, including a subsidiary's stake in unlisted stock
brokerage HI Investment & Securities. It could also raise up to
1.2 trillion won by selling non-core businesses such as robot
and solar energy divisions.
Hyundai Heavy said KEB Hana Bank approved its provisional
asset sale plan, but declined to give details. KEB Hana Bank
declined to comment.
Meanwhile, Samsung Heavy's lead creditor, Korea Development
Bank, provisionally approved a plan to generate up to 1.5
trillion won via cost savings and asset sales, a separate person
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Samsung Heavy declined to comment. Korea Development Bank
said it provisionally approved Samsung Heavy's plan, but
declined to give details.
($1 = 1,190.8500 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)