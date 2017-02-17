* SK Energy buys 1 mln barrels of Urals crude
* Expects to arrive in late March or early April
* Says Dubai crude supply tightened following OPEC output
cuts
(Adds detail, background)
SEOUL, Feb 17 SK Energy has bought Russian Urals
crude for the first time in 10 years, a spokeswoman for the
parent company of South Korea's top refiner said on Friday.
SK Energy has purchased 1 million barrels of the Urals grade
of crude for arrival in late March or early April, said Kim
Woo-kyung at SK Innovation.
She said the firm had taken the step as supplies of some
Middle Eastern crude had tightened in the wake of output curbs
by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
and other producers.
"Dubai crude supply is tight in Asia after the OPEC cut
deal, making other crude outside the region more economical,"
she said, adding that shipping fees had also been dropping as
winter faded.
The oil was sold by Litasco, the trading arm of Russia's
Lukoil, according to trade sources in Europe. They did not want
to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with
media.
According to oil trade flow data on Thomson Reuters Eikon,
South Korea last took the Urals grade in July 2015.
Asia has been ramping up purchases of Russian crude, with
China importing Urals oil early this year to feed its
independent refiners, trade sources have said.
Oil trade flows data also showed that a Suezmax tanker bound
for South Korea has been loading the Urals grade.
(Reporting by Jane Chung in SEOUL; Additional reporting by
Florence Tan in SINGAPORE, Olga Yagova in MOSCOW and Libby
George in LONDON; Editing by Joseph Radford)