SEOUL, Sept 9 SK Innovation Co Ltd, which owns South Korea's top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday it is seeking to expand into the refining and lubricant sectors in co-operation with China's Sinopec Corp.

Chey Tae-won, the chairman of SK Innovation's parent firm, SK Holdings, and Sinopec president Wang Yupu discussed ways to strengthen their strategic partnership in a meeting in Beijing on Thursday, SK Innovation said in a statement.

Through a joint venture with Sinopec in 2013, SK Innovation subsidiary SK Global Chemical invested a total of 3.3 trillion won ($3 billion) into the Sinopec-SK Wutan Petrochemical joint venture.

The venture, in which SK Global Chemical has a 35 percent stake, operates petrochemical plants which produce about 2.5 million tonnes of ethylene and other petrochemical products annually.

"Building on the success of the joint petrochemical project, we hope business cooperation between the two companies to be stronger," Chey said in the statement without elaborating.

SK Innovation also aims to bolster its businesses in China through a joint venture or mergers and acquisitions of Chinese chemical companies, the statement added.

($1 = 1,101.1000 won) (Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Pullin)