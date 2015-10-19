* Q4 to be boosted by heating oil demand in Asia
* In 2016, N.America, Asia expected to drive refined oil
demand
By Meeyoung Cho
SEOUL, Oct 19 South Korea's S-Oil Corp
said on Monday it expected global demand for refined
oil products to continue to grow in the fourth quarter and next
year, supporting refining margins.
S-Oil, whose main shareholder is Saudi Aramco,
reported a 12.4 billion won ($10.97 million) operating income in
the third quarter, compared with 606.2 billion won in the second
quarter, due to lower refining margins and inventory related
losses.
But operating income rebounded from a 38.3 billion won loss
a year ago.
"The fourth-quarter oil demand will be mainly boosted by
heating oil demand in Asia. And in 2016, North America and Asia
will continue to drive the global oil demand growth," the
country's third-largest refiner said in an earnings statement.
The refiner said net additions to global refining capacity
would run well below expected demand growth for the next few
years.
($1 = 1,130.1000 won)
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Ed Davies)