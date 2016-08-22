SEOUL Aug 22 South Korean shares have been
emerging Asia's most becalmed for six years, trading in a narrow
range as a sluggish economy and weak exports stifle profits and
investment, sending local investors increasingly in search of
returns elsewhere.
The lack of long-term movement has led Korean investors to
nickname the benchmark Kospi index the "Boxpi", despite
short-term volatility that is the highest in Asia.
Koreans' overseas stock purchases increased from $1.5
billion in 2011 to $7.5 billion 2015, up 370 percent, according
to Korea Securities Depository data. They have bought $4.1
billion worth of shares so far in 2016.
"Companies, especially the ones that are leading exporters,
need to improve their earnings to escape this box. For this to
happen, the global economy has to show clear signs of recovery,"
said Yuanta Securities analyst Cho Byung-hyun.
Korean large and mid-cap companies had Asia's second-lowest
return on equity (ROE) last year at 8.5 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine, ahead only of Japan's 7.2 percent.
South Korean shares have long traded at discounts to peers
elsewhere due to low dividends and investor concerns about
corporate governance and opaque shareholding structures at the
conglomerates that dominate Asia's fourth-largest economy.
According to Yuanta Securities, from 2010 to July 27, the
KOSPI showed the least movement among emerging Asian markets,
gaining just 43.5 percent from its lowest to highest. In the
same period, Manila's PSE jumped as much as 190.5 percent and
the Shanghai SE Composite Index 164.9 percent.
It also moved less than markets in Japan and Hong Kong,
although among developed markets Singapore has been even more
range-bound.
The same pattern occurs when the markets are compared by how
much they moved within the middle 50 percent range, which leaves
out extreme moves and shows Korean shares gained only 6.5
percent from the bottom to the top of that range, while stocks
in the Philippines rose 62.9 percent and Thai equities gained
39.4 percent, according to Yuanta's data.
The short term is a different story.
The Kospi's standard deviation - how much the daily move
fluctuates from the long-term average - is 1.8 times, according
to Thomson Reuters data, the highest in Asia and more volatile
even than India. India's CNX Nifty Options contracts is the
world's most heavily traded, while Kospi 200 options are the
world's fourth most popular, according to the FIA.
OPPOSING FLOWS
Flows of local and foreign investors that cancel each other
out help keep the Kospi in a box.
Since late 2011, domestic investors have tended to take
profits when the Kospi nears 2,000 points - a level where
offshore investors seeking bargains start to buy, said Seo
Sang-young, analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
"The Korean economy is quite stable and its currency
volatility is much lower than in other emerging countries in
Asia, making it less risky for offshore investors," he said.
"Local investors, however, have expectations that the Kospi
will not strengthen beyond the 2,000 level due to sluggish
exports, and dump stocks," he said.
South Korean stocks have been range-bound for so long that
shortly before she was elected president in late 2012, Park
Geun-hye pledged to boost the Kospi over the 3,000 mark during
her five-year term.
The benchmark, which traded at a 200-day moving average of
1,924.41 at the time of Park's promise, closed at 2056.24 on
Friday, reflecting a global rally in stocks and a meteoric 32
percent gain this year by index heavyweight Samsung Electronics
.
"We're seeing more investors take their money overseas and
although exchange rates are a factor that can affect this, the
trend is expected to grow stronger," said Seo.
