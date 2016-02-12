BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
SEOUL Feb 12 South Korea's stock exchange said on Friday it had suspended trading on its junior Kosdaq bourse for 20 minutes.
The suspension, which took effect from 0255 GMT, was made after the market fell more than 8 percent. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Tony Munroe and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing