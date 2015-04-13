By Choonsik Yoo and Lim Seung-gyu
SEOUL, April 13 Trading hours at the South
Korean stock market should be extended by an hour at least so
that they overlap with other regional markets to encourage more
foreign investment, the head of the local financial investment
industry association said.
The market currently closes at 3 pm local time (0600 GMT),
an hour earlier than mainland Chinese markets and two hours
earlier than Hong Kong.
Hwang Young-key, chairman of the Korea Financial Investment
Association (KOFIA), told Reuters the organisation's members had
asked for the longer trading hours and that he "strongly agreed
to the idea". KOFIA has 163 members including brokerages, asset
management companies.
"Other markets such as Hong Kong remain open until 4 pm
local time, and so extending trading hours here will give
foreign investors an opportunity to better trade between markets
in the region," said Hwang, a former banker.
Foreign investors currently account for 34 percent of total
turnover on the Seoul exchange.
Hwang said he expects local share prices to rise as
high as 2,500 points this year, breaking above the record high
of 2,231.47 points set in 2011, fuelled by low valuations,
record-low interest rates, improved corporate earnings prospects
and bigger dividend payouts.
Deposits at money market funds (MMF), an indication of more
appetite for riskier investments, have risen 40 percent from the
end of last year to around 115 trillion won ($105 billion) last
week, KOFIA data shows.
"The MMF deposits have increased because a lot of investors
are waiting for the right time to buy stocks or stock investment
funds," Hwang said.
He said local stocks were now trading around 9.4 times their
earnings, a level he said was undervalued compared to the 15 to
16 times earnings levels seen in the United States and Britain.
($1 = 1,095.5000 won)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)