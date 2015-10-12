SEOUL, Oct 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 12 122.8 96.9 -267.9 ^Oct 8 190.0 -37.8 -203.1 Oct 7 88.1 87.4 -210.9 Oct 6 135.1 91.3 -162.7 Oct 5 -15.4 73.4 -135.9 Oct 2 -127.6 -12.4 105.9 Oct 1 101.1 171.2 -305.5 Sept 30 147.5 -151.0 -35.6 Sept 25 -298.0 151.6 86.1 Sept 24 -220.5 62.4 590.0 Sept 23 -301.8 152.6 389.2 Sept 22 -18.6 112.9 -101.7 Sept 21 -192.1 -110.6 253.7 Sept 18 172.4 -10.5 -198.1 Sept 17 126.4 134.4 -268.5 Month to date 494.1 470.0 -1,180.0 Year to date 1,371.6 -4,376.7 2,167.3 ^ Oct. 8 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 536 billion Korean won ($469.14 million) worth. ($1 = 1,142.5200 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)