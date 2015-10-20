SEOUL, Oct 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 20 33.7* 71.4 -131.2 ^Oct 19 63.0 -26.6 -44.2 Oct 16 375.8 124.1 84.9 Oct 15 40.5 232.3 -291.2 Oct 14 -111.3 38.8 53.6 Oct 13 106.5 -90.1 -33.1 Oct 12 133.1 85.9 -267.2 Oct 8 190.0 -37.8 -203.1 Oct 7 88.1 87.4 -210.9 Oct 6 135.1 91.3 -162.7 Oct 5 -15.4 73.4 -135.9 Oct 2 -127.6 -12.4 105.9 Oct 1 101.1 171.2 -305.5 Sept 30 147.5 -151.0 -35.6 Sept 25 -298.0 151.6 86.1 Month to date 1,012.6 809.0 -1,540.6 Year to date 1,890.1 -4,037.6 1,806.7 ^ Oct. 19 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 513 billion won ($455.37 million) worth. ($1 = 1,126.5500 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)