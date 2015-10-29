SEOUL, Oct 29 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Oct 29 -12.6* -62.0 82.4
^Oct 28 -220.0 172.2 17.7
Oct 27 -10.1 -18.2 27.7
Oct 26 159.9 1.0 -162.0
Oct 23 115.6 162.6 -281.3
Oct 22 -286.6 25.2 236.8
Oct 21 -3.3 45.5 -78.0
Oct 20 38.1 78.2 -131.2
Oct 19 63.0 -26.6 -44.2
Oct 16 375.8 124.1 84.9
Oct 15 40.5 232.3 -291.2
Oct 14 -111.3 38.8 53.6
Oct 13 106.5 -90.1 -33.1
Oct 12 133.1 85.9 -267.2
Oct 8 190.0 -37.8 -203.1
Month to date 759.7 1,142.0 -1,697.3
Year to date 1,637.2 -3,704.6 1,650.1
^ Oct. 28 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net
242.7 billion Korean won ($212.51 million) worth.
($1 = 1,142.0500 won)
(Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)