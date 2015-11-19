SEOUL, Nov 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 19 -10.7* 296.0 -424.7 ^Nov 18 -142.9 24.0 40.0 Nov 17 -164.6 156.9 -83.5 Nov 16 -236.2 11.2 116.5 Nov 13 -210.9 -44.6 111.1 Nov 12 -220.8 -23.5 105.7 Nov 11 -222.7 6.5 136.2 Nov 10 -69.1 -168.1 396.9 Nov 9 5.3 -188.5 73.4 Nov 6 -51.2 -137.3 55.2 Nov 5 -28.9 -127.2 45.7 Nov 4 117.9 -38.4 -225.6 Nov 3 31.4 101.4 -306.6 Nov 2 133.3 -249.4 -22.8 Oct 30 -27.0 -130.0 143.8 Month to date -1,070.0 -381.1 17.5 Year to date 527.7 -4,203.2 1,802.1 ^ Nov. 18 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for eight consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.278 trillion Korean won ($1.10 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,161.5900 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)