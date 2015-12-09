SEOUL, Dec 9 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 9 -244.1* 150.2 -13.3 ^Dec 8 -183.0 25.0 59.8 Dec 7 -147.4 -48.1 70.3 Dec 4 -364.8 65.2 154.2 Dec 3 -254.8 -80.5 211.1 Dec 2 -302.9 7.4 122.1 Dec 1 113.4 47.0 -212.8 Nov 30 -538.3 54.1 366.0 Nov 27 -29.4 21.3 -136.4 Nov 26 66.1 159.9 -290.3 Nov 25 -199.4 75.6 15.3 Nov 24 -181.8 229.5 -125.0 Nov 23 -104.0 168.1 -198.0 Nov 20 -174.8 144.5 -117.5 Nov 19 289.9 338.4 -767.8 Month to date -1,383.6 166.3 391.5 Year to date -1,716.9 -3,141.5 1,364.6 ^ Dec. 8 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for six consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.497 trillion Korean won ($1.27 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,178.3900 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)