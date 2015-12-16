SEOUL, Dec 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 16 -186.4* 536.7 -395.4 ^Dec 15 -352.7 275.0 -9.2 Dec 14 -262.2 343.7 -147.8 Dec 11 -231.2 117.8 -32.1 Dec 10 -356.8 230.3 16.6 Dec 9 -242.9 149.0 -13.2 Dec 8 -183.0 25.0 59.8 Dec 7 -147.4 -48.1 70.3 Dec 4 -364.8 65.2 154.2 Dec 3 -254.8 -80.5 211.1 Dec 2 -302.9 7.4 122.1 Dec 1 113.4 47.0 -212.8 Nov 30 -538.3 54.1 366.0 Nov 27 -29.4 21.3 -136.4 Nov 26 66.1 159.9 -290.3 Month to date -2,771.7 1,668.6 176.4 Year to date -3,105.0 -1,639.1 796.8 ^ Dec. 15 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 11 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 2.885 trillion Korean won ($2.45 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,176.3000 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)