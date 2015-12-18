SEOUL, Dec 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 18 -143.0* 175.9 -105.8 ^Dec 17 -65.5 177.9 -176.1 Dec 16 -159.1 533.9 -395.4 Dec 15 -352.7 275.0 -9.2 Dec 14 -262.2 343.7 -147.8 Dec 11 -231.2 117.8 -32.1 Dec 10 -356.8 230.3 16.6 Dec 9 -242.9 149.0 -13.2 Dec 8 -183.0 25.0 59.8 Dec 7 -147.4 -48.1 70.3 Dec 4 -364.8 65.2 154.2 Dec 3 -254.8 -80.5 211.1 Dec 2 -302.9 7.4 122.1 Dec 1 113.4 47.0 -212.8 Nov 30 -538.3 54.1 366.0 Month to date -2,952.9 2,019.6 -458.3 Year to date -3,286.2 -1,288.1 514.9 ^ Dec. 17 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 13 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 3.066 trillion Korean won ($2.60 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,180.9600 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)