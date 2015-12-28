SEOUL, Dec 28 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 28 -30.4* 141.6 -183.5 ^Dec 24 -3.6 350.9 -362.4 Dec 23 -6.3 440.4 -481.0 Dec 22 -6.6 216.6 -271.6 Dec 21 -114.1 225.5 -142.0 Dec 18 -143.0 175.9 -66.3 Dec 17 -65.5 177.9 -176.1 Dec 16 -159.1 533.9 -395.4 Dec 15 -352.7 275.0 -9.2 Dec 14 -262.2 343.7 -147.8 Dec 11 -231.2 117.8 -32.1 Dec 10 -356.8 230.3 16.6 Dec 9 -242.9 149.0 -13.2 Dec 8 -183.0 25.0 59.8 Dec 7 -147.4 -48.1 70.3 Month to date -3,114.0 3,394.7 -1,859.3 Year to date -3,447.3 87.0 -886.1 ^ Dec. 24 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for 18 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 3.227 trillion won ($2.77 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,164.4300 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)