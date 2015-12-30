Australia shares seen opening higher on French election, Wall Street; NZ up

May 8 Australian shares are expected to open higher on Monday, in line with Wall Street shares, with some support also coming from higher commodity prices. Centrist Emmanuel Macron's win in the final round of the French presidential elections on Sunday is also seen boosting global sentiment. The local share price index futures rose 0.95 percent or 55 points to 5,872, a 35.4 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmar