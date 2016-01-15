SEOUL, Jan 15 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jan 15 -275.2* -8.6 251.6 ^Jan 14 -372.4 43.6 295.7 Jan 13 -49.9 220.6 -188.5 Jan 12 -219.8 -1.5 144.1 Jan 11 -113.6 86.1 256.9 Jan 8 -149.2 123.2 -47.2 Jan 7 -269.3 7.9 184.4 Jan 6 163.1 -69.2 102.9 Jan 5 -189.7 100.0 16.7 Jan 4 -157.2 -347.1 415.7 Dec 30 -38.2 -282.2 229.7 Dec 29 -92.8 -277.4 264.3 Dec 28 -30.4 149.7 -195.2 Dec 24 -3.6 350.9 -362.4 Dec 23 -6.3 440.4 -481.0 Month to date -1,633.4 155.1 1,432.3 Year to date -1,633.4 155.1 1,432.3 ^ Jan. 14 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for seven consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.449 trillion Korean won ($1.19 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,213.2300 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)