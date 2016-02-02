MOVES-Barclays, Renaissance Capital, HSBC, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SEOUL, Feb 2 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Feb 2 -50.5 -33.6 27.6 ^Feb 1 185.6 3.2 -239.3 Jan 29 176.1 -65.2 -177.1 Jan 28 -15.8 1,644.1 -102.9 Jan 27 33.0 268.3 -303.6 Jan 26 -188.8 -136.4 317.2 Jan 25 -82.7 257.6 -186.0 Jan 22 -156.4 346.1 -201.3 Jan 21 -297.4 315.6 -27.1 Jan 20 -228.3 -84.2 300.4 Jan 19 -279.8 177.2 87.9 Jan 18 -349.8 318.6 12.1 Jan 15 -218.2 -68.0 251.7 Jan 14 -372.4 43.6 295.7 Jan 13 -49.9 220.6 -188.5 Month to date 135.2 -30.4 -211.7 Year to date -2,831.0 3,107.0 940.2 ^ Feb. 2 figures revised (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Banco Industrial do Brasil SA (BIB) at 'BB'. The IDR Outlook is Negative. Fitch also affirmed the bank's National long-term rating at 'AA-(bra)', as well as its other ratings. The National rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS