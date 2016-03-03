BRIEF-Mittel to issue bonds due 2023 for up to EUR 175 mln
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
SEOUL, March 3 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 3 496.5* -235.6 -314.7 ^Mar 2 377.8 -15.4 -411.0 Feb 29 173.2 -189.3 -53.8 Feb 26 243.1 163.4 -42.7 Feb 25 20.3 -11.2 100.8 Feb 24 -16.6 -16.6 -32.7 Feb 23 -4.8 -52.4 -15.6 Feb 22 35.5 -47.3 -53.7 Feb 19 171.6 -69.4 -178.4 Feb 18 86.4 136.8 -302.0 Feb 17 -19.6 69.4 -158.8 Feb 16 85.8 83.7 -230.7 Feb 15 -124.0 220.7 -124.1 Feb 12 -297.8 428.7 -190.3 Feb 11 -167.7 61.5 43.0 Month to date 874.3 -251.0 -725.6 Year to date -1,791.4 4,349.3 -1,412.8 ^ Mar. 2 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.311 trillion Korean won ($1.08 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,213.9400 won) (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 542,456 ZLOTYS VERSUS 61,108 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO