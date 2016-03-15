SEOUL, March 15 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 15 60.2* -129.4 9.7 ^March 14 82.9 -245.0 135.2 March 11 147.7 -150.1 -56.8 March 10 651.0 -582.0 -121.9 March 9 -18.3 -26.0 -4.6 March 8 -95.7 -61.3 106.0 March 7 201.6 -198.8 -53.6 March 4 162.0 -132.1 -45.5 March 3 496.5 -235.5 -314.8 March 2 377.8 -15.4 -411.0 Feb 29 173.2 -189.3 -53.8 Feb 26 243.1 163.4 -42.7 Feb 25 20.3 -11.2 100.8 Feb 24 -16.6 -16.6 -32.7 Feb 23 -4.8 -52.4 -15.6 Month to date 2,065.7 -1,775.6 -757.4 Year to date -600.0 2,824.8 -1,444.6 ^ March 14 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 941.8 billion Korean won ($792.74 million) worth. ($1 = 1,188.0300 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)