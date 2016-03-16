SEOUL, March 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 16 98.3* -88.3 -45.5 ^March 15 62.5 -131.4 9.5 March 14 82.9 -245.0 135.2 March 11 147.7 -150.1 -56.8 March 10 651.0 -582.0 -121.9 March 9 -18.3 -26.0 -4.6 March 8 -95.7 -61.3 106.0 March 7 201.6 -198.8 -53.6 March 4 162.0 -132.1 -45.5 March 3 496.5 -235.5 -314.8 March 2 377.8 -15.4 -411.0 Feb 29 173.2 -189.3 -53.8 Feb 26 243.1 163.4 -42.7 Feb 25 20.3 -11.2 100.8 Feb 24 -16.6 -16.6 -32.7 Month to date 2,166.3 -1,865.9 -803.2 Year to date -499.5 2,734.5 -1,490.3 ^ March 15 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.042 trillion Korean won ($873.69 million) worth. ($1 = 1,192.6400 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)