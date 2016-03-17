SEOUL, March 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 17 421.0* -173.9 -268.5 ^March 16 98.4 -90.8 -45.9 March 15 62.5 -131.4 9.5 March 14 82.9 -245.0 135.2 March 11 147.7 -150.1 -56.8 March 10 651.0 -582.0 -121.9 March 9 -18.3 -26.0 -4.6 March 8 -95.7 -61.3 106.0 March 7 201.6 -198.8 -53.6 March 4 162.0 -132.1 -45.5 March 3 496.5 -235.5 -314.8 March 2 377.8 -15.4 -411.0 Feb 29 173.2 -189.3 -53.8 Feb 26 243.1 163.4 -42.7 Feb 25 20.3 -11.2 100.8 Month to date 2,587.3 -2,042.3 -1,072.0 Year to date -78.4 2,558.1 -1,759.2 ^ March 16 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for six consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.464 trillion Korean won ($1.25 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,168.2100 won) (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim)