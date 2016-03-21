SEOUL, March 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 21 140.5* -318.8 103.3 ^March 18 277.4 -342.9 29.7 March 17 734.6 -145.5 -268.5 March 16 98.4 -90.8 -45.9 March 15 62.5 -131.4 9.5 March 14 82.9 -245.0 135.2 March 11 147.7 -150.1 -56.8 March 10 651.0 -582.0 -121.9 March 9 -18.3 -26.0 -4.6 March 8 -95.7 -61.3 106.0 March 7 201.6 -198.8 -53.6 March 4 162.0 -132.1 -45.5 March 3 496.5 -235.5 -314.8 March 2 377.8 -15.4 -411.0 Feb 29 173.2 -189.3 -53.8 Month to date 3,318.8 -2,675.5 -939.0 Year to date 653.1 1,924.8 -1,626.1 ^ March 18 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for eight consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.195 trillion Korean won ($1.89 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,162.6600 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)